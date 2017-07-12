BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|12
|8
|.600
|4
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|6
|16
|.273
|11
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|9
|13
|.409
|4½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|8
|14
|.364
|5½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|8
|13
|.381
|5½
___
Williamsport at Connecticut, cancelled
Williamsport at Connecticut, 5:05 p.m.
State College 10, Tri-City 4
Staten Island 3, Vermont 2
Aberdeen 10, Auburn 3
Mahoning Valley 5, Brooklyn 4, 10 innings
Batavia 7, Lowell 2
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.
Williamsport at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.
State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Auburn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.