BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|11
|8
|.579
|4
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|7
|13
|.350
|8½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|6
|15
|.286
|10
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Auburn (Nationals)
|8
|13
|.381
|5
|Batavia (Marlins)
|8
|13
|.381
|5
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Tri-City (Astros)
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
___
Staten Island 3, Vermont 1
Tri-City 7, State College 0
Auburn 12, Aberdeen 5
Mahoning Valley 4, Brooklyn 1
Lowell 5, Batavia 2
Hudson Valley 7, West Virginia 4
Williamsport at Connecticut, ppd.
Vermont 6, Staten Island 1
State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.
Williamsport at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.
State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
