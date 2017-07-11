BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 11:32 pm 07/11/2017 11:32pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 16 5 .762
Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 8 .579 4
Hudson Valley (Rays) 7 13 .350
Brooklyn (Mets) 6 15 .286 10
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 13 8 .619
Williamsport (Phillies) 11 9 .550
State College (Cardinals) 11 10 .524 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 11 10 .524 2
Auburn (Nationals) 8 13 .381 5
Batavia (Marlins) 8 13 .381 5
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 14 7 .667
Lowell (Red Sox) 10 10 .500
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 10 .474 4
Tri-City (Astros) 8 12 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island 3, Vermont 1

Tri-City 7, State College 0

Auburn 12, Aberdeen 5

Mahoning Valley 4, Brooklyn 1

Lowell 5, Batavia 2

Hudson Valley 7, West Virginia 4

Williamsport at Connecticut, ppd.

Vermont 6, Staten Island 1

Wednesday’s Games

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

