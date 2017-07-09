BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 10:02 pm 07/09/2017 10:02pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 15 4 .789
Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 7 .611
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 13 .316 9
Brooklyn (Mets) 6 14 .300
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 13 7 .650
State College (Cardinals) 11 8 .579
Williamsport (Phillies) 11 9 .550 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 10 .500 3
Batavia (Marlins) 8 12 .400 5
Auburn (Nationals) 6 13 .316
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 13 6 .684
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 10 .474 4
Lowell (Red Sox) 9 10 .474 4
Tri-City (Astros) 7 12 .368 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 6, Staten Island 4

West Virginia 10, Batavia 5

Williamsport 8, Mahoning Valley 7

Vermont 5, Hudson Valley 4

Lowell 7, Connecticut 4

Aberdeen 5, Tri-City 4

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Staten Island, TBD

Staten Island at Vermont, 6 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

