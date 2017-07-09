BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|13
|.316
|9
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|6
|14
|.300
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Batavia (Marlins)
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|Auburn (Nationals)
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Tri-City (Astros)
|7
|12
|.368
|6
___
Brooklyn 6, Staten Island 4
West Virginia 10, Batavia 5
Williamsport 8, Mahoning Valley 7
Vermont 5, Hudson Valley 4
Lowell 7, Connecticut 4
Aberdeen 5, Tri-City 4
Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Vermont at Staten Island, TBD
Staten Island at Vermont, 6 p.m.
State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
