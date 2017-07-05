501.5

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 10:02 pm 07/05/2017 10:02pm
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 2 .846
Aberdeen (Orioles) 9 5 .643
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 8 .429
Brooklyn (Mets) 3 11 .214
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 10 6 .625
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 6 .625
State College (Cardinals) 9 7 .563 1
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 8 .500 2
Batavia (Marlins) 7 8 .467
Auburn (Nationals) 3 12 .200
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 5 .643
Vermont (Athletics) 8 6 .571 1
Tri-City (Astros) 5 9 .357 4
Lowell (Red Sox) 5 10 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 1

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island 7, Hudson Valley 5

Vermont 5, Connecticut 4

Williamsport 6, State College 3

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

