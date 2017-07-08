501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 11:32 pm 07/08/2017 11:32pm
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 15 3 .833
Aberdeen (Orioles) 10 7 .588
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 12 .333 9
Brooklyn (Mets) 5 14 .263 10½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 12 7 .632
State College (Cardinals) 11 8 .579 1
Williamsport (Phillies) 10 9 .526 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 9 .526 2
Batavia (Marlins) 8 11 .421 4
Auburn (Nationals) 6 13 .316 6
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 12 6 .667
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 9 .500 3
Lowell (Red Sox) 8 10 .444 4
Tri-City (Astros) 7 11 .389 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 3, State College 2

Lowell 5, Connecticut 2

Brooklyn 4, Staten Island 2

Vermont 7, Hudson Valley 0

Aberdeen 9, Tri-City 8

West Virginia 9, Batavia 3

Williamsport 6, Mahoning Valley 1

Staten Island 7, Brooklyn 2

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

