BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|10
|7
|.588
|4
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|12
|.333
|8½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|5
|13
|.278
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|6
|13
|.316
|5½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Tri-City (Astros)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
___
Auburn 3, State College 2
Lowell 5, Connecticut 2
Brooklyn 4, Staten Island 2
Vermont 7, Hudson Valley 0
Aberdeen 9, Tri-City 8
West Virginia 9, Batavia 3
Williamsport 6, Mahoning Valley 1
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 8:52 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
