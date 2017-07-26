501.5
Barricades in beach destination coming down after shootings

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 8:09 am 07/26/2017 08:09am
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coastal city will begin removing barricades set up along a key street after six shootings in three days in June.

News outlets report Myrtle Beach city manager John Pedersen says the barricades on parts of Ocean Boulevard will be removed starting Wednesday. Myrtle Beach is the heart of the state’s $20 billion tourism industry.

Pedersen made the announcement Tuesday after Police Chief Amy Prock said law enforcement had determined the barricades could be removed. Prock said the barricades should be replaced by a more aesthetically pleasing permanent structure.

The city put up barricades to keep people out of the street after one of the shootings sent six people to the hospital and was viewed millions of times in a Facebook video.

