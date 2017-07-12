501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Backpage.com sues over Missouri…

Backpage.com sues over Missouri human trafficking probe

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 9:59 am 07/12/2017 09:59am
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Backpage.com has filed a federal lawsuit aiming to block an investigation by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley who says the classifieds website promotes human trafficking via adult-oriented ads.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tIqz2T ) reports that the company says federal law and the First Amendment bar attempts to shut down or censor the website. The company says it takes efforts to prevent illegal activity with warnings and filters that block and remove improper ads.

The suit calls the investigation “enormously broad,” saying it requires “seven years’ worth of documents encompassing essentially all business operations of the company.”

Hawley’s office issued the investigative demand May 10.

Hawley described Backpage.com’s lawsuit as “frivolous” in a statement released Wednesday, saying “there is no First Amendment right to engage in human trafficking.”

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?