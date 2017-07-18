501.5
Baby born in Florida after mom struck by lightning dies

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 7:16 am 07/18/2017 07:16am
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.

Local news outlets report Owen Davidson died July 13, two weeks after 26-year-old Meghan Davidson was struck while walking in her Fort Myers neighborhood. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors delivered the baby named Owen. She was just seven days from her due date when the lightning strike occurred.

The Lee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the child’s death. It was the fourth death in Florida this year related to lightning.

Authorities say Meghan Davidson was released from the hospital and is recovering.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

