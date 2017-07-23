501.5
Average US gas prices rise a penny, reversing 11-week trend

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 3:06 pm 07/23/2017 03:06pm
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose about a penny nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.32.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the slight increase comes after 11 weeks of decline.

The current price is about 10 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in Reno, Nevada, was the most expensive in the contiguous United States at an average of $2.99 a gallon. The cheapest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $1.97 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.51, the same as it was two weeks ago.

Topics:
