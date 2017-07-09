501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Average US gas price…

Average US gas price drops a penny amid plentiful supplies

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 3:25 pm 07/09/2017 03:25pm
Share

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell about a penny nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.31.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop comes amid plentiful supplies of both crude oil and gasoline.

She says gas prices have declined more than 15 cents since April.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.00 a gallon. The lowest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $1.92 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.51, down 2 cents from two weeks ago.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?