Authorities: Prisoner abducts, kills warden’s stepdaughter

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 2:24 pm 07/28/2017 02:24pm
HOMER, La. (AP) — Authorities say a prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden’s stepdaughter after he escaped from a Louisiana prison. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police.

The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that 39-year-old Deltra Henderson walked away from his prison assignment Thursday, stole a car and kidnapped 19-year-old Amanda Carney.

The sheriff’s office says the teenager’s body was found in an area where Henderson crashed the car. The statement doesn’t say how she died. State corrections department authorities said in a statement Friday that Henderson is believed to have killed the teen.

Authorities say Henderson entered a nearby home, found a gun and barricaded himself inside after a gunfight with prison guards. Police found his body inside the home after the standoff ended.

