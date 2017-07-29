501.5
Authorities ID woman killed in Wisconsin seaplane crash

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 1:31 pm 07/29/2017 01:31pm
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 71-year-old Minnesota woman who died after a seaplane tried to take off near an aviation convention in eastern Wisconsin.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Diane Linker, of Sauk Rapids.

Linker was a passenger in a six-seat seaplane that hit a large wave and overturned while trying to take off Thursday night near the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Seaplane Base, just south of Oshkosh. She died Friday.

Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Kroncke (KRON’-kee) said Saturday that another person remains in critical condition.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Dan Baker says the water was too rough Friday to remove the seaplane. Crews plan to try again Saturday.

The weeklong event attracts 550,000 people from more than 80 countries to Wittman Regional Airport.

