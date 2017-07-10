501.5
Authorities: Florida man recently died from 1958 shooting

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 11:21 am 07/10/2017 11:21am
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida medical examiner says John Henry Barrett died recently of a gunshot wound — one he suffered in 1958.

The Palm Beach Post reported Monday that the county medical examiner determined the 77-year-old Barrett died in May of an infection and complications related to the gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting damaged Barrett’s spinal cord and left him partially paralyzed, requiring him to walk with a cane.

At age 19, Barrett was shot by a friend during a fight. The friend, who was not identified in the medical examiner’s report, served time in prison.

Barrett worked for three decades as a pastor and was a former executive director of the Pahokee Housing Authority.

