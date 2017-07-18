501.5
Auction of Madonna’s panties, love letter from Tupac halted

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 9:00 pm 07/18/2017 09:00pm
FILE- In this July 11, 2017 file photo, Madonna, left, sits with her adopted children David, Stella and Mercy, at the opening of The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, located at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the city of Blantyre, Malawi. A New York judge on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, has stopped an impending auction of pop star Madonna's personal items, including a love letter from her former boyfriend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur, a pair of worn panties and a hairbrush containing strands of her hair. (AP Photo Thoko Chikondi, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has stopped an impending auction of pop star Madonna’s personal items, including a love letter from her ex-boyfriend the late rapper Tupac Shakur, a pair of worn panties and a hairbrush containing her hair.

A Manhattan state Supreme Court judge Tuesday ordered Gotta Have It! Collectibles to pull 22 items from its rock-and-roll-themed auction scheduled for Wednesday.

The Material Girl sought an emergency court order saying she was “shocked to learn” of the planned online auction of the Tupac letter and had no idea it was no longer in her possession. She says a “former friend” is behind the sale.

She says it’s “outrageous and grossly offensive” her DNA could be auctioned.

An auction house spokesman tells the New York Post the allegations will be “challenged and refuted” in court.

