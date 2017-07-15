501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolling…

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolling out the red carpet for Mars

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 8:35 am 07/15/2017 08:35am
Share

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The second person to walk on the moon is rolling out the red carpet for the red planet.

Buzz Aldrin is hosting a sold-out gala for his nonprofit space education foundation, ShareSpace Foundation, at the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday. The event will commemorate the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon on July 20, 1969. He believes people will be able to land on Mars by 2040. That’s a goal that NASA shares.

Aldrin’s foundation says the gala is the first part of a three-year campaign to help fund advancements that will lead to the future habitation of Mars.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Science News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?