Arrogate remains on course for Pacific Classic at Del Mar

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 6:12 pm 07/23/2017 06:12pm
In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, trainer Bob Baffert is interviewed after Arrogate finished fourth in the Grade II, $300,000 TVG San Diego Handicap horse race Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Bob Baffert wasn’t beating himself up a day after Arrogate’s upset loss in the San Diego Handicap at Del Mar that snapped the seven-race winning streak of the world’s top-ranked horse.

The Hall of Fame trainer said Sunday that other than getting a lot of dirt in his eyes and mouth the 4-year-old colt emerged in good physical condition after finishing fourth, beaten by 15 ¼ lengths as the 1-20 favorite.

Baffert says that as long as Arrogate continues working out well and nothing comes up, the colt will run in the $1 million Pacific Classic on Aug. 19 at Del Mar. Baffert says Arrogate “will be ready next time.”

Arrogate was never better than fourth among the five-horse field during the race. Accelerate led all the way and won by 8 ½ lengths.

