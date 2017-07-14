501.5
Man charged in slaying of 11-year-old girl appears in court

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 6:51 pm 07/14/2017 06:51pm
Investigators work at the scene where the body of 11-year-old Abbiegail "Abbie" Smith was found Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Keansburg, N.J. Authorities in New Jersey say the11-year-old girl reported missing was found dead near her apartment complex, and police are investigating her death as a homicide. (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP)

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — An 18-year-old neighbor charged in the slaying of an 11-year-old New Jersey girl who had been reported missing has made his first court appearance.

Andreas Erazo is charged with murder and two weapons offenses.

Abbiegail Smith was found Thursday morning near the apartment building where she lived in Keansburg.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says Erazo lived in an upstairs apartment.

The girl was last seen in her apartment Wednesday night and was reported missing by her mother about an hour later.

Erazo has been ordered held without bail pending a hearing next week.

A phone message left with his attorney on Friday hasn’t been returned.

