Arizona tells armed drivers how to avoid deadly police stops

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 1:26 pm 07/22/2017 01:26pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is telling armed drivers how they should handle themselves if they get pulled over by police.

The gun-friendly state recently changed its rule book for the road in a bid to avoid deadly encounters between police and people behind the wheel.

Arizona is among a small number of states instructing drivers on what to expect during traffic stops. But it appears to be the first to use its driving rules to address situations in which motorists are armed.

The changes in the state that allows people to carry weapons without permits were sought by a lawmaker who wants to avoid confrontations such as one that killed Philando Castile.

The Minnesota man, who had a gun permit, was fatally shot during a 2016 traffic stop after telling an officer he was armed.

