Aquarium temporarily closes after 2 seals die days apart

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 2:20 pm 07/14/2017 02:20pm
FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A small Massachusetts aquarium has temporarily closed after two harbor seals died within days of each other.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2unhayr) the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod is closing Friday and Saturday after the deaths of beloved seals Bumper and LuSeal.

Aquarium officials say necropsies and other tests are underway to determine the cause of death. They’re closing the facility to let staff recuperate.

Aquarium officials say LuSeal suddenly became sick July 1 and died of respiratory and heart failure the next day. Bumper started showing similar symptoms the following week and died July 13.

LuSeal had been with the aquarium since being stranded on Cape Cod in 2002. Bumper came to the facility after being wounded by a shark off Southampton, New York, in 2007.

