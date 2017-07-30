501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Appeals court lifts stay…

Appeals court lifts stay on opening California gas facility

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 2:07 am 07/30/2017 02:07am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California Court of Appeal has lifted its temporary stay that prevented Southern California Gas Co. from resuming operations at its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles.

The decision Saturday night clears the way for the utility to begin pumping gas into underground storage wells. Eighteen months ago a major blowout spewed methane that drove thousands of families from their homes.

SoCalGas spokesman Chris Gilbride said, “We have met_and in many cases, exceeded_the rigorous requirements of the State’s safety review.”

The same court late Friday temporarily blocked the facility’s reopening after Los Angeles County lawyers unsuccessfully tried to get a lower court to stop the utility from resuming operations at Aliso Canyon.

The county has said the state’s review didn’t adequately address the threat of earthquakes in the Santa Susana Mountains where the storage field is located..

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?