Apparent mocking email surfaces ahead of bank fraud trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An email between Wilmington Trust executives sent amid the Great Recession appears to mock the gravity of accusations against the now-defunct bank.

The News Journal reported Wednesday that the email included a script of a scene adapted from the movie “A Few Good Men.” Wilmington Trust officers were set to perform the scene at a post-audit cocktail party. The details are fictitious, but the adaptation highlights the pressure financiers face to flout laws to maximize returns.

Federal prosecutors included the email as character evidence in the case against the bank. Prosecutors say four executives hid the truth about Wilmington Trust’s deteriorating commercial real estate loan portfolio before its collapse.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.