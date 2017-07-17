APNewsBreak: New Jersey casino launches daily fantasy sports

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s first casino has become the first in Atlantic City to let patrons play daily fantasy sports contests for money.

Resorts Casino Hotel on Monday launched FastPick, a daily fantasy sports game in which customers choose head-to-head player matchups of real-world athletes.

The customer plays against the house and has to win each of his or her matchups to defeat the casino.

Resorts President Mark Giannantonio (jee-an-an-TOH’-nee-oh) tells The Associated Press that the game will initially be available online but will later be offered inside the casino as well, hopefully in time for football season. The casino opened in 1978, the first one outside Nevada.

Fantasy sports players and analysts say adding such contests to casinos is a good way to attract new customers who otherwise wouldn’t visit a gambling hall.

