AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

California wildfire prompts state’s emergency response
The Latest: Weather lookouts helping Arizona search crews
Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany
Officials: Australian woman shot after cops heard loud sound
Deaths at swimming hole raise questions about flood warnings
Powerful opioid suspected in 10-year-old Miami boy’s death
Case against officer who killed unarmed motorist is dropped
Ex-school official: Radicals taught Mexican-American program
Lawsuit claims Uber discriminates against wheelchair riders
Panel to question rail officials on Penn Station track work
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.