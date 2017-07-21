AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 12:00 am 07/21/2017 12:00am
The Latest: OJ Simpson is granted parole in armed robbery

‘Juice’ will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

Hot mics and neckties: Shareable OJ Simpson parole moments

US says ban on laptops in airplane cabins has been lifted

Layoffs begin at Carrier plant that drew Trump’s criticism

Ryan pitches tax reform at shoe factory as protesters gather

US buildings, NFL stadium check panels amid fears of fire

Family almost didn’t go to creek before flooding killed 10

Key events in OJ Simpson’s fall from sports hero, movie star

AG Sessions to talk sanctuary cities in Philadelphia

