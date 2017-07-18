501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 12:00 am 07/18/2017 12:00am
Share

Arizona flash flood kills 9 relatives celebrating birthday

Relatives demand answers in fatal Minnesota police shooting

Ex-cop to face 4th trial in killing of daughter’s boyfriend

3 men indicted in New York massacre by violent street gang

Man who pushed stranger in path of train acquitted of murder

California lawmakers extend landmark climate change law

Jury: Railroad to pay $3.9M for train death of film worker

Health plan hinges on the young, but they’re a tough sell

Tsunami advisory canceled after Russia 7.8 earthquake

The Latest: Honolulu mayor pushing bill requiring sprinklers

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?