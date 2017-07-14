AP PHOTOS: Newly clean Portland river enjoys renaissance

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland is promoting the river that runs through its downtown as a great place for swimming this summer after years of sewage overflows made its waters too dirty.

Until recently, the city’s green and outdoorsy reputation hasn’t extended to the Willamette River. But with a massive sewage overflow project complete, Portland’s new mayor and civic groups are trying hard to change that mindset.

A pop-up beach, an activist swim group and a swimming event with the mayor are all part of the effort.

___

Follow AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.