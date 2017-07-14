501.5
AP PHOTOS: Newly clean Portland river enjoys renaissance

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 4:10 am 07/14/2017 04:10am
In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, Curt Ellsworth puts up a sign at a section of newly formed beach, named Poet's Beach, on the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Ore. Portland is well-known as a tree-hugging, outdoorsy city, but the river that powers through its downtown has never been part of that green reputation. For decades, residents have been repulsed by the idea of swimming in the Willamette River because of weekly sewage overflows that created a bacterial stew. Now, the recent completion of a $1.4 billion sewage pipe has flushed those worries - and the river once shunned by swimmers is enjoying a rapid renaissance. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland is promoting the river that runs through its downtown as a great place for swimming this summer after years of sewage overflows made its waters too dirty.

Until recently, the city’s green and outdoorsy reputation hasn’t extended to the Willamette River. But with a massive sewage overflow project complete, Portland’s new mayor and civic groups are trying hard to change that mindset.

A pop-up beach, an activist swim group and a swimming event with the mayor are all part of the effort.

