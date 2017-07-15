501.5
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 3:32 am 07/15/2017 03:32am
Police walk past a mural as they confront protesters from the self-proclaimed "Bus of Freedom" which rejects transgender children in schools, next to an art museum in Santiago, Chile, Monday, July 10, 2017. Demonstrators aboard the bus were met by counter-protesting gay rights activists after they drove past the presidential palace in Santiago on Monday. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of police confronting protesters in Santiago, Chile; a wildfire consuming a home near Oroville, California; and the sun setting in war-torn Mosul, Iraq.

This gallery contains photos published July 8-14, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

