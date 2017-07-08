501.5
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 3:33 am 07/08/2017 03:33am
Opposition lawmakers fight with pro-government militia members who are trying to force their way into the National Assembly during a special session coinciding with Venezuela's independence day, in Caracas, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Despite the violence, lawmakers later approved a plan by the opposition to hold a symbolic referendum July 16 to give voters the chance to reject President Nicolas Maduro's plans to draft a new political charter. (AP Photos/Fernando Llano)

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of an attack on opposition lawmakers in Venezuela; civilians fleeing the fighting in Mosul, Iraq; Tibetan children preparing to perform during celebrations for the Dalai Lama’s 82nd birthday.

___

This gallery contains photos published July 1-7, 2017.

___

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

