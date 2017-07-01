501

National News

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 3:10 am 07/01/2017 03:10am
Zeid Ali, 12, left, and Hodayfa Ali, 11, comfort each other after their house was hit and collapsed during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, June 24, 2017. They said some of their family members are still under the rubble. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of children caught up in fighting in Mosul, Iraq; a huge sinkhole in St. Louis; and an anti-government protester in Venezuela.

This gallery contains photos published June 24-30, 2017.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

