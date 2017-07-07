501.5
Amtrak suspends service between Washington and Baltimore

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 12:32 pm 07/07/2017 12:32pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak says service between Baltimore and Washington is suspended while officials investigate a report of a suspicious item along the tracks.

Amtrak said in a statement Friday that a suspicious item was reported along the tracks south of the Baltimore-Washington International Airport Rail Station.

Amtrak says service will be suspended until an investigation is complete.

