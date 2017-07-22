501.5
Amtrak: Penn Station repair work remains on schedule

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak says that repair work at New York’s Penn Station remains on schedule, two weeks into a two-month project.

Amtrak Chief Operation Officer Scot Naparstek told reporters Friday that all of this week’s scheduled work was completed and that the project is 30 percent completed overall.

He says that Amtrak has been pleased with the flow of commuter traffic and is only seeing minor delays.

The extensive repairs at Penn Station have affected service for hundreds of thousands of commuters heading into the city from New Jersey and Long Island.

