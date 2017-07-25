501.5
Alyssa Thomas has 20 points, 9 boards, Sun top Sky 93-72

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 9:25 pm 07/25/2017 09:25pm
Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones drives to the basket as Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 93-72 on Tuesday night.

Chicago was within 65-57 with 1:01 left in the third quarter but didn’t score again until Cappie Pondexter’s basket with 6:41 remaining. Courtney Williams answered at the other end for an 80-59 lead.

Jasmine Thomas and Williams each added 17 points for Connecticut (13-9). Jonquel Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds to help the Sun hold a 44-28 rebounding advantage. Jasmine Thomas had a game-high eight assists.

Jones had seven points and six rebounds in the first quarter, Williams scored 13 points in the first half and the Sun had a 38-32 halftime lead.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (8-14) with 20 points. Jessica Breland and Keisha Hampton each added 12 points for the Sky, who concluded a five-game road trip.

