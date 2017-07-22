501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Alum David Letterman donates…

Alum David Letterman donates hundreds of items to Ball State

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 4:32 pm 07/22/2017 04:32pm
Share

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University alum and comedian David Letterman has donated more than 1,000 memorabilia items — including 15 Emmy Awards he won as talk show host — to the eastern Indiana school.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports (http://tspne.ws/2tpSNwR ) that Ball State is appraising, researching and doing inventory on the items.

The gift was announced during a 2015 appearance by Letterman on the Muncie campus. Some items started arriving last August. Shipments have continued this year.

Letterman’s Kennedy Center Honor medal from 2012 and signed photos of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama from their “Late Show” appearances also were donated.

Letterman signed off in 2015 as host of CBS’ “Late Show.” He hosted NBC’s “Late Night” from 1982 to 1993.

He graduated from Ball State in 1969.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?