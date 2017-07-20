Ali Krieger returns to US roster for Tournament of Nations

CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Ali Krieger, who is nearing her 100th international appearance, has been named to the U.S. women’s national team roster for the upcoming Tournament of Nations.

Krieger was not on the roster for a pair of games in Europe last month. She has 98 national team appearances.

Coach Jill Ellis called up 23 players for the tournament, which also includes Japan, Brazil, and Australia. It kicks off July 27 in Seattle and also stops in San Diego and Carson, California.

Veteran midfielders Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, defender Becky Sauerbrunn and forward Alex Morgan were included on the roster. Midfielder Margaret Purce got her first national team call-up.

Forward Sofia Huerta will train with the United States during the tournament although she is not yet eligible to play for the team. U.S. Soccer is seeking an association change for Huerta, who previously played for Mexico.

