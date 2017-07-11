501.5
Alaska hiker recovering after bison attack in North Dakota

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 12:58 pm 07/11/2017 12:58pm
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — An Alaska man is recovering after being attacked by a bison while hiking in western North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Park official Eileen Andes says the 65-year-old hiker encountered the large animal after taking photos of a sunset. The man tried to walk around the bison but didn’t provide a wide enough berth.

Andes says the bison apparently threw the man into a bush, knocking him unconscious. He also suffered a leg laceration. When he came to, the man saw more bison, so he climbed a butte and yelled for help.

The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2sL5SAA ) reports campers heard his faint calls, including three airmen from Minot Airforce Base. They rescued the bleeding man after the bison moved away from the hill.

The hiker was treated at a hospital and released Saturday.

