Alabama police: 3 dead, 1 wounded after barber shop holdup

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 2:16 pm 07/04/2017 02:16pm
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police say three people are dead and one wounded after an apparent holdup by two gunmen at a barber shop.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells news outlets that people in the barber shop identified one of the gunmen, but the other man’s face was covered.

He says the pair knocked after hours Monday, but people in the shop let them in because they knew 35-year-old Marty Morgan of Prattville. Police are now searching for Morgan.

Thompson says he’s wanted on three counts of murder, one of attempted murder and seven counts of robbery.

Authorities have not yet released the victims’ names. They say the fourth victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Prattville is about 13 miles northwest of Montgomery.

