After dismal 2016, shale gas drillers begin to turn a corner

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 11:21 am 07/04/2017 11:21am
FILE – In this April 1, 2016, file photo, a shale gas drilling rig, background, rises above a private home, foreground, in the Washington County city of Washington, Pa. Natural gas producers drilled more than twice as many shale wells in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year. One big reason is that natural gas prices have recovered from 20-year lows, nearly doubling since last year. (AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam, File)

Pennsylvania’s drilling industry is showing signs of life.

Natural gas producers drilled more than twice as many shale wells in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year. About 20 additional drilling rigs are exploring for natural gas and fracking crews are suddenly in short supply.

One big reason is that natural gas prices have recovered from 20-year lows, nearly doubling since last year.

The pace remains much slower than it was during the industry’s boom years earlier this decade.

But David Spigelmyer, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, a trade group, says “there’s a cautious optimism out there right now” among drillers.

