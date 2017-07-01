501

Afghanistan says Taliban district chief killed in battle

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 4:30 am 07/01/2017 04:30am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says a Taliban shadow district chief was killed in fighting with security forces in eastern Wardak province.

According to a statement released Saturday, Mullah Bashir, the Taliban-appointed governor of the Nirkh district, was killed and two militants were wounded late Friday night.

In a separate statement, the ministry said at least 13 militants, including five Islamic State fighters, were killed after Afghan warplanes targeted their hideouts in eastern Paktika, northern Sar-e Pul and Jawzjan provinces.

The attacks were carried out overnight, destroying some of the militants’ weapons and vehicles.

The Taliban hasn’t commented on the fighting.

