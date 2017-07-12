501.5
Actress Maia Campbell rejects LL Cool J's offer of help

July 12, 2017
FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, LL Cool J attends the 34th annual PaleyFest: "NCIS: Los Angeles" event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Former actress Maia Campbell has rejected an offer of help from her one-time sitcom co-star LL Cool J. The actor and rapper asked his social media followers for help in finding Campbell after a disturbing video surfaced that appears to show Campbell asking a man at an Atlanta gas station for drugs. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former actress Maia Campbell has rejected an offer of help from her one-time sitcom co-star LL Cool J.

The actor and rapper asked his social media followers for help finding Campbell after a disturbing video surfaced that appears to show Campbell asking a man at an Atlanta gas station for drugs.

It’s not clear if LL Cool J got in touch with Campbell, but she declined his offer in a new video , saying, “I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health.” Campbell says she’s doing “good” and describes herself as a “real serious person.”

LL Cool J responded on Twitter , “You can’t help someone who doesn’t want your help.”

LL Cool J starred alongside Campbell in the 1990s sitcom “In the House.”

