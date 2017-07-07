Actor Faizon Love gets suspended sentence in assault case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Actor and comedian Faizon Love has received a suspended sentence after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge for an alleged altercation with an Ohio airport valet.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2tzS9gQ ) a municipal court judge in Franklin County found Love guilty of the first-degree misdemeanor on June 30. Love was given a 180-day suspended jail sentence and a $500 fine.

Love was arrested March 7 after authorities say he argued with and then assaulted the 24-year-old valet in the Columbus airport’s baggage claim area. Authorities say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up.

Defense attorney John Moore has said there was a disagreement over payment.

