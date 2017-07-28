501.5
Activists want broader probe of man shot in back by police

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 2:29 pm 07/28/2017 02:29pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Civil rights activists and clergy in Philadelphia say they want a broader investigation of the fatal police shooting of a black man last month amid conflicting accounts of the killing.

They marched Friday from police headquarters to City Hall to call attention to the death of 30-year-old David Jones.

Police have said Jones was shot in the back June 8 after being stopped for alleged reckless driving of a dirt bike on a street.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting occurred after Jones removed a handgun from his waistband and got into a struggle with Officer Ryan Pownall. But a man who said he witnessed the confrontation, and who took part in the march, said Jones never brandished the weapon.

The district attorney’s office said Friday it is independently investigating the shooting. The officer involved hasn’t commented.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
