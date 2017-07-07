Activists attempt to hang ‘resist’ banner at Trump Tower

CHICAGO (AP) — Greenpeace activists unfurled a banner from Trump Tower in Chicago to protest the Trump administration’s stance on global warming.

Chicago police say seven protesters were taken into custody Friday for attempting to hang the banner, which had the words “resist” and “defend’.” An arrow was next to “resist” and “defend” covered a picture of the earth. The banner also bore the name of the environmental group.

The activists attempted to pull the banner to the 25th floor of the tower, where a 20-foot “TRUMP” sign is attached. It didn’t appear the activists, working from an open-air deck, reached their goal.

The organization sent out a statement shortly before the effort saying “activists with Greenpeace USA are at Trump International Hotel in downtown Chicago, preparing to send a message that the Trump Administration can’t ignore.”

Police say charges are pending against the activists, five males and two females.

___

Online: Greenpeace, http://bit.ly/2tqs1GZ

