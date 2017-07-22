501.5
Arrogate soundly beaten by Accelerate in stunner at Del Mar

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 10:40 pm 07/22/2017 10:40pm
In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Accelerate and jockey Victor Espinoza win the Grade II, $300,000 TVG San Diego Handicap horse race Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Accelerate stunned overwhelming favorite Arrogate to win the $300,000 San Diego Handicap by 8 1/2 lengths on Saturday at Del Mar, snapping the seven-race winning streak of the world’s top-ranked horse.

Arrogate finished fourth, beaten by 15 1/4 lengths under jockey Mike Smith in the 4-year-old colt’s return to racing after a nearly four-month layoff.

His trainer, Bob Baffert, said Arrogate “laid an egg” and nothing is wrong with the colt other than he appeared flat.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Accelerate ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.15 and paid $17.60, $32.60 and $22 as the 7-1 second choice in the field of five.

Donworth, a 24-1 shot, returned $119.80 and $67.40. His payoffs were a track record, bettering the old mark of $101.60 and $40.20 set by Cipria on Sept. 1, 1955.

Baffert-trained Cat Burglar paid $38.20 to show.

All but $214,466 of the $2,671,938 total win, place and show pool wagering was bet on Arrogate.

Arrogate’s winning streak included the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic last year, the $12 million Pegasus World Cup and the $10 million Dubai World Cup. He earned $18,000, boosting his career total to $17,102,600, a North American record.

