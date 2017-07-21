501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 820-pound hog shot in…

820-pound hog shot in Alabama may have fled neighbor’s pen

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 1:30 pm 07/21/2017 01:30pm
Share
In this Tuesday, July, 11, 2017, photo provided by Wade Seago, the taxidermist stands next to a dead hog in Samson, Ala. Seago shot and killed the 820-pound animal with his .38-caliber handgun and plans to mount the head and shoulders. (Courtesy of Wade Seago via AP)

SAMSON, Ala. (AP) — An 820-pound (372-kilogram) hog that an Alabama man shot and killed in his front yard may have escaped from a pen on a nearby farm, according to the man’s hog-raising neighbor.

Trisha Garcia of Samson told al.com one of her husband’s boar hogs dug under the fence and went missing July 10, the day before a huge hog with tusk-like teeth wandered into Wade Seago’s front yard about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) away.

Seago said it took three shots from his .38-caliber handgun to kill the massive hog, which he later weighed on a scale at a peanut company. Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage each year in Alabama, where state law allows hunters to kill them without limit on private land.

The hog Seago shot had no ear tags, branding or other signs that it was a domestic animal, he said.

Garcia said she can’t prove the huge hog that wandered onto Seago’s property was hers. She said she’s not angry with her neighbor.

“He had every right to kill it,” Garcia said. “If a hog that size was in my front yard, I’d have done the same thing.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?