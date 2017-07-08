501.5
Suspects in beating death of US tourist appear in court

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 5:26 am 07/11/2017 05:26am
In this 2016 photo provided by John Gramlich shows, Bakari Henderson, left, with friend Travis Jenkins, in Austin, Texas. Henderson, of Austin and recent graduate from the University of Arizona, was beaten to death early Friday, July 7, 2017, at a bar in Lagana on the Greek island of Zakynthos. Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive for the attack, but eight people have been arrested. (Provided Photo/John Gramlich via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Seven of eight men charged with involvement in the beating dead of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar last week were in court Tuesday on the western Greek island of Zakynthos.

The seven — six Serbs a British national of Serb origin — were appearing before an investigating judge, who will decide whether to keep them in custody pending trial or release them on bail. A lawyer representing the eighth, a Greek, was in court on behalf of his client to request more time for him to prepare his defense.

All eight have been in custody since their arrest and have been charged with intentional homicide, which carries a maximum life sentence. An arrest warrant was issued for at least one more suspect, also a Serb, a judicial official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the case.

Bakari Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was beaten to death early Friday outside a bar in Zakynthos’ rowdy tourist area of Lagana. It was unclear what sparked the fight. Greek authorities said he suffered multiple blows, and died from severe blows to the head.

