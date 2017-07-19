501.5
79-year-old pilot escapes serious injury in Michigan crash

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 12:01 pm 07/19/2017 12:01pm
In this July 18, 2017 photo released by the Midland County Sheriff's Department, a 1959 Piper Pacer single engine plane is shown upside down in Jasper Township, Mich. Ronald Lee Schultz, 79, escaped serious injury after crashing while attempting to land at a grass landing strip. (Midland County Sheriffs Department via AP)

JASPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 79-year-old pilot escaped serious injury after crashing and flipping a small plane as he came in to land at a grass landing strip in Michigan.

The Midland County sheriff’s office says Ronald Lee Schultz was flying alone in his single-engine plane on Tuesday when the landing gear struck corn in a field near the landing strip in Jasper Township, causing the plane to hit the ground. The plane landed and flipped.

The sheriff’s office says in a statement that he had a cut finger and bumped his head. Schultz was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Jasper Township is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Lansing, Michigan.

