501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 5 die in fiery,…

5 die in fiery, 6-vehicle pileup on I-70 in Kansas

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 1:01 pm 07/12/2017 01:01pm
Share
Investigators survey the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that claimed multiple lives on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on westbound Interstate 70 just west of Bonner Springs, Kans. The crash closed the highway in both directions for about two hours. (Keith Myers/The Kansas City Star via AP)

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say five people have died in a fiery six-vehicle wreck that temporarily closed a stretch of Interstate 70 on the western edge of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when a tractor-trailer crested a slight hill and failed to slow for traffic that was stalled because of construction. The westbound rig rammed three slowing passenger vehicles, including a car, before crashing into a stopped tractor-trailer. The car was forced under the stopped tractor-trailer, which then rear-ended a pickup truck. Both rigs and the car caught on fire. Another vehicle landed in a ditch.

The victims included a retired chemistry professor at Washburn University in Topeka. One of the victims wasn’t discovered until authorities were clearing the wreckage.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?