4 beach-goers sent to hospital after nearby lightning strike

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 4:00 pm 07/16/2017 04:00pm
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (AP) — Three adults and a small child are getting emergency treatment after lightning struck near their getaway on the South Carolina coast.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Isle of Palms, a coastal city about 40 miles east of Charleston. Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham says none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Graham says eight people were on the porch of their rental home when the lightning struck. Graham says three adults had red streaks on their bodies afterward. The fire chief says the child was in the arms of one of the adults injured and was dropped, suffering a head injury.

The home is on a golf course at the eastern edge of the barrier island.

