501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 3 Chicago officers face…

3 Chicago officers face arraignment in Laquan McDonald case

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 1:11 am 07/10/2017 01:11am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Three Chicago police officers are scheduled to be arraigned on charges that they conspired to cover up the actions of a white colleague who fatally shot a black teenager 16 times.

The three haven’t been arrested and are being allowed to show up at the hearing Monday on their own accord.

The indictment alleges that the officers lied when they said 17-year-old Laquan McDonald “aggressively” swung a knife and tried to get up from the ground while still armed after he was shot on Oct. 20, 2014.

Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in the death. He has pleaded not guilty.

The indictments mark the latest chapter in the history of a police force dogged by allegations of racism and brutality against the city’s black residents.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?